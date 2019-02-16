Sheffield United Team News: Sharp OUT, Hogan IN - Chris Wilder makes FOUR changes to his Blades side for Championship clash against Reading at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, made four changes to his Blades side for this afternoon's Championship clash against Reading at Bramall Lane.

George Baldock misses out with a calf injury he picked up against Middlesbrough in midweek

Wilder confirmed Baldock would miss out in his pre-match press briefing. "It is a disappointment, he has an issue with his calf, but we are hoping it is not long term," he said.

"Ever since he's been back he's been outstanding. We've got a few people who can play there, it opens it up for someone. There's the option of Kieron Freeman and Martin Cranie played there in an impressive second half on Wednesday.

"I bang on about the players on the outside of the starting XI and how important they are, particularly at this stage of the season.

"The team that plays looks after itself and they don't need motivation, we need to look after the players on the outside to ensure they are ready when called upon."