Sheffield United Team News: Sharp IN, Dowell OUT – Chris Wilder makes three changes to Blades side for crunch clash with Leeds United at Elland Road

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, made three changes to his side for this afternoon’s crunch Championship clash against Leeds at Elland Road.

Gary Madine begins his suspension after his red card against Brentford on Tuesday night so is out, while Kieran Dowell and Scott Hogan drop to the bench.

In come skipper Billy Sharp, a former Leeds player, David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie, with Chris Basham moving into midfield.

Leeds are unchanged from their 3-0 victory at Reading in midweek, their only change seeing Jack Clarke come back onto the bench in place of Izzy Brown.

Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Clarke, Shackleton, Gotts.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Cranie, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Basham, Fleck, Norwood, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Lundstram, Dowell, Hogan, Coutts, Stearman, Duffy, Moore.