Sheffield United Team News: Sharp and Duffy OUT - Chris Wilder makes two changes to his side for Reading clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made two changes to his side for this evening's Sky-televised game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

John Lundstram and Conor Washington come into the side, after their impressive showings in the win at Brentford recently.

Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp drop out for the Blades, while ex-United striker Marc McNulty starts for Reading.

George Baldock starts for the Blades but his older brother, Sam, is on the bench for Reading.

United lost 1-0 to Leeds a week ago in the Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane, goalkeeper Dean Henderson gifting the visitors all three points with a sloppy ball out from John Egan's wayward backpass.

Reading: Jaakkola, Yiadom, Ilori, Blackett, Gunter, McCleary, Bacuna, Rinommata, Sims, McNulty, Loader. Subs: Mannone, S. Baldock, Swift, Aluko, Barrow, Kelly, McIntyre.

United: Henderson, G. Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, McGoldrick, Washington. Subs: Sharp, Coutts, Stearman, Duffy, Johnson, Moore, Cranie.