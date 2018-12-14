Sheffield United Team News: Sharp and Duffy IN - Chris Wilder makes two changes to Blades side for West Bromwich Albion clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made two changes to his side for this evening's Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Fresh from Saturday's 2-0 win at Reading, Wilder recalls Billy Sharp and Mark Duffy at the expense of Conor Washington and John Lundstram.

Tyler Smith, the 20-year-old Sheffielder, is on the bench fresh from being recalled from his loan spell at Barrow AFC. Leon Clarke is once again absent with injury.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Cranie, Smith, Washington.

West Brom: Johnstone, Adarabioyo, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs, Livermore, Barry, Phillips, Barnes, Gayle, Rodriguez. Subs: Myhill, Mears, Townsend, Harper, Brunt, Sako, Burke.