Sheffield United team news: Sander Berge returns but injury curse claims another victim v Wigan Athletic

Sheffield United made one change to their side to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium tonight.

By Danny Hall
11 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 7:12pm

From last weekend’s victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane, which saw United consolidate their grasp on second place in the Championship table, Sander Berge comes into the United midfield with Ben Osborn dropping out of the 18 with a hamstring injury.

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is on the bench, alongside the likes of Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham and Reda Khadra.

Wigan boss Kolo Touré names an unchanged side from his side’s draw at The Den last time out. Ryan Nyambe and Ashley Fletcher return to the bench.

Sander Berge, the Sheffield United midfielder, is back against Wigan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Latics: Jones, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, Bennett, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, McClean, Broadhead. Subs: Amos, Nyambe, Edmonds-Green, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Fletcher

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Clark, McAtee, Ndiaye. Subs: Davies, Basham, McBurnie, Khadra, Lowe, Bogle, Doyle.

