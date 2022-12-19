From last weekend’s victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane, which saw United consolidate their grasp on second place in the Championship table, Sander Berge comes into the United midfield with Ben Osborn dropping out of the 18 with a hamstring injury.
Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is on the bench, alongside the likes of Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham and Reda Khadra.
Wigan boss Kolo Touré names an unchanged side from his side’s draw at The Den last time out. Ryan Nyambe and Ashley Fletcher return to the bench.
Latics: Jones, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, Bennett, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, McClean, Broadhead. Subs: Amos, Nyambe, Edmonds-Green, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Fletcher
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Clark, McAtee, Ndiaye. Subs: Davies, Basham, McBurnie, Khadra, Lowe, Bogle, Doyle.