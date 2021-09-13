Sheffield United team news: Robin Olsen, Sander Berge ... Slavisa Jokanovic gives key update ahead of PNE clash

Olsen was a deadline day signing on loan from Roma but at that stage, when the deal went through, the goalkeeper was on international duty with Sweden.

Upon his arrival in Sheffield Olsen was forced to quarantine, making him unavailable to play in the victory over Peterborough United on Saturday, with Wes Fodderingham keeping his place in goal.

Sander Berge had also gone away on international duty, however he tested positive for COVID when meeting up with the Norway squad and was forced to isolate.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge had tested positive for COVID upon meeting up with Norway during the international break. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The midfielder is now available and has rejoined with his club mates, however the lack of full training in the past two weeks could mean Jokanovic might wait before putting Berge back into the team.

Asked whether Olsen or Berge will be available for selection, the United boss said: “We will see. We started working with Berge, he had a COVID situation. With Olsen, I hope he can be available to play but I can't confirm.”

Off the back of Saturday’s match, Jokanovic hinted he will wait before making a final call on his team selection: “We have a couple of players who haven't recovered 100% and I need to check on them for tomorrow.”

Two-goal hero Iliman Ndiaye hobbled off after picking up a knock while scoring his second against Peterborough.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ben Davies appears to have recovered from a foot injury, while David McGoldrick remains on the sidelines.

Jokanovic said: “Ben Davies has come back and McGoldrick we expect him next week to be with us.”