Sheffield United Team News: Madine IN, Duffy OUT – Chris Wilder makes two changes to Blades side for Brentford clash

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, made two changes to his side for this evening’s clash with Brentford at Bramall Lane.

In come Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine, while Mark Duffy and David McGoldrick drop out.

Chris Wilder

Oliver Norwood, who’s one booking away from a two-game ban, starts despite withdrawing from the Northern Ireland squad earlier today due to personal reasons.

John Fleck and Conor Washington were included in the Scotland and Northern Ireland squads respectively while John Egan, Enda Stevens, Scott Hogan and David McGoldrick were named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad.

Click HERE to follow every key moment tonight on our live Matchday Live blog.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Madine, Hogan. Subs: Sharp, Coutts, Stearman, Moore, Duffy, McGoldrick, Cranie.