Sheffield United Team News: John Lundstram IN, Mark Duffy OUT... two changes for the Blades at Brentford

Have your say

Chris Wilder has made two changes to his Sheffield United side for tonight's clash at Brentford.

After Saturday's 2-2 draw at Rotherham United, Wilder has left out skipper Billy Sharp and No.10 Mark Duffy - who scored at the New York Stadium.

In come John Lundstram and striker Conor Washington. George Baldock misses out altogether will illness, while Paul Coutts remains on the bench.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Washington, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Clarke, Stearman, Sharp, Coutts, Johnson, Duffy.