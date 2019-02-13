Sheffield United Team News: Jack O'Connell OUT - Chris Wilder makes THREE changes to his Blades line-up to face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane

Have your say

Chris Wilder made three changes to his Sheffield United starting line-up for tonight's Championship clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Defender Chris Basham misses out through suspension after picking up his tenth booking of the season at Aston Villa last Friday night.

Jack O'Connell isn't risked after picking up a hamstring injury while Gary Madine drops to the bench.

In come Martin Cranie, Mark Duffy and David McGoldrick.

Boro, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Egan, Cranie, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood,Dowell, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Lundstram, Hogan, Madine, Coutts, Stearman, Bryan.

Boro: Randolph, Mikel, Friend, Ayala, Shotton, Hugill, Howson, Fry, Saville, Flint, Wing. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Clayton, Assombalonga, Fletcher, Downing, van la Parra, Besic.