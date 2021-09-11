Sheffield United team news: Iliman Ndiaye starts - confirmed Blades team to face Peterborough United

Sheffield United have made five changes to the side for their return to action against Peterborough United following the international break.

By Chris Holt
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 2:47 pm

Iliman Ndiaye starts for the first time in the Championship after signing a new contract and there’s a debut for new signing Morgan Gibbs-White.

Billy Sharp starts up front.

Ben Davies misses out through injury and Jack Robinson comes into the defence which looks like playing as a four.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Iliman Ndiaye starts for Sheffield United against Peterborough. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

They could potentially play 4-2-3-1 with Ben Osborn, Gibbs-White and Ndiaye in behind Sharp.

Of the other new signings, Conor Hourihane is on the bench and Robn Olsen hasn’t made it after being caught up in red tape upon returning from international duty with Sweden.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Basham, Bewster, McBurnie, Freeman, Bogle, Verrips, Horihane.

Morgan Gibbs-White goes straight into the Sheffield United side after his loan move from Wolves. Simon Bellis/Sportimage