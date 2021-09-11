Sheffield United team news: Iliman Ndiaye starts - confirmed Blades team to face Peterborough United

Iliman Ndiaye starts for the first time in the Championship after signing a new contract and there’s a debut for new signing Morgan Gibbs-White.

Billy Sharp starts up front.

Ben Davies misses out through injury and Jack Robinson comes into the defence which looks like playing as a four.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliman Ndiaye starts for Sheffield United against Peterborough. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

They could potentially play 4-2-3-1 with Ben Osborn, Gibbs-White and Ndiaye in behind Sharp.

Of the other new signings, Conor Hourihane is on the bench and Robn Olsen hasn’t made it after being caught up in red tape upon returning from international duty with Sweden.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Basham, Bewster, McBurnie, Freeman, Bogle, Verrips, Horihane.