Sheffield United team news: Iliman Ndiaye starts - confirmed Blades team to face Peterborough United
Sheffield United have made five changes to the side for their return to action against Peterborough United following the international break.
Iliman Ndiaye starts for the first time in the Championship after signing a new contract and there’s a debut for new signing Morgan Gibbs-White.
Billy Sharp starts up front.
Ben Davies misses out through injury and Jack Robinson comes into the defence which looks like playing as a four.
They could potentially play 4-2-3-1 with Ben Osborn, Gibbs-White and Ndiaye in behind Sharp.
Of the other new signings, Conor Hourihane is on the bench and Robn Olsen hasn’t made it after being caught up in red tape upon returning from international duty with Sweden.
Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Basham, Bewster, McBurnie, Freeman, Bogle, Verrips, Horihane.