Sheffield United Team News: Gary Madine IN, Mark Duffy OUT - Blades make TWO changes to side for Aston Villa clash

Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made two changes to his starting line-up for this evening's clash with Aston Villa.

In come Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell, replacing Mark Duffy and David McGoldrick as Wilder reverts to the side which faced automatic promotion rivals Norwich.

United can return to the top of the Championship with victory over Dean Smith's men, at least until Norwich and Leeds United play this weekend.

Scott Hogan is ineligible as United face his parent club, so Conor Washington is on the bench.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Madine, Sharp. Subs: McGoldrick, Stearman, Duffy, Johnson, Moore, Cranie, Washington.