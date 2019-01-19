Sheffield United: Team news from the Liberty Stadium as Blades take on Swansea City

Sheffield United take on Swansea City this evening at the Liberty Stadium.

And Chris Wilder, the United boss, has named an unchanged team and bench for the game, from last weekend's 1-0 win over QPR at Bramall Lane.

For the hosts, Wilfried Bony misses out altogether but Oli McBurnie returns, while former Blade Cameron Carter-Vickers is named on the bench. Fellow ex-Blades Kyle Naughton and Nathan Dyer also feature.

Swans: Mulder, Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Naughton, Fer, Grimes, Celina, Dyer, Routledge, McBurnie. Subs: Nortfeldt, Montero, Carter-Vickers, McKay, James, Fulton, Baker-Richardson.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp. Subs: Moore, Stearman, Dowell, Clarke, Madine, Johnson, Coutts.

United will go back into the automatic promotion places with victory over Graham Potter's men. They dropped out last night when Norwich beat Birmingham at Carrow Road, where United travel next weekend.