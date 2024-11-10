Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Sheffield Wednesday as key injury absences confirmed

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s derby clash against Wednesday at Bramall Lane, with a big injury absence to striker Kieffer Moore confirmed. The Welsh international misses out completely against the Owls with a calf injury he picked up on Tuesday night at Bristol City.

Rhian Brewster is also absent from the matchday squad after picking up an issue in the previous game at Blackburn Rovers, meaning Tyrese Campbell gets another chance to impress from the start with teenager Ryan One in reserve on the bench after scoring in midweek at City.

Ollie Arblaster returns to the starting XI to captain the side after starting on the bench at Ashton Gate while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starts on the right wing in place of Andre Brooks. Adam Davies is also back on the bench after his own injury absence.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Arblaster, Souza, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Shackleton, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki, One, Peck.