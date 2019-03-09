Sheffield United Team News: Duffy IN, Sharp OUT – Chris Wilder makes FOUR changes for Bramall Lane clash with Rotherham United

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, made four changes to his starting line-up for this afternoon’s clash with Rotherham United at Bramall Lane.

From Monday’s draw at Sheffield Wednesday out go Kieron Freeman, Billy Sharp, Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sport Image

In come Mark Duffy, David McGoldrick, George Baldock and Scott Hogan.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Hogan, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Cranie, Coutts, Stearman, Madine, Dowell, Sharp.

Millers: Rodak, Mattock, Vaulks, Ajayi, Taylor, Robertson, Ihiekwe, Newell, Smith, Wiles, Jones. Subs: Wood, Forde, Price, Towell, Crooks, Yates, Williams.