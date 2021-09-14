Sheffield United Team News: Debut for Robin Olsen but two-goal man drops out for PNE clash
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has made two changes to his side to take on Preston North End at Bramall Lane and there’s another debut.
Robin Olsen has completed his quarantine after returning from internation duty with Sweden and goes straight into the side, with Wes Foderingham dropping out.
Ben Osborn, who was superb on Saturday, scoring twice against Peterborough has taken ill and has been replaced by Luke Freeman.
Other than that it’s as you were, with Blades fans hoping that Iliman NdIaye and Morgan Gibbs-White link up the way they did at the weekend.
On the bench, Sander Berge has recovered from a bout of COVID and is named as a substitute.
Former Preston player Ben Davies had been struggling with a foot injury and hasn’t made it.
For Preston, new signing and former Sheffield Wednesday forward Connor Wickham doesn’t make the squad but former Blade Ben Whiteman makes a return to Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United: Olsen, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye, Freeman, Sharp. Subs: Foderingham, Basham, Brewster, Berge, McBurnie, Bogle, Hourihane.