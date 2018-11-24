Sheffield United Team News: Chris Wilder names unchanged Blades side to face Rotherham United at New York Stadium

Chris Wilder named an unchanged Sheffield United side to face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon.

The Blades go with the same side that drew 0-0 with city rivals Wednesday before the international break.

For the home side, former Owls defender Richard Wood is on the bench while Semi Ajayi plays after returning from Nigeria duty, making his first start against Uganda in midweek.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Baldock, Clarke, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Washington.

Millers: Rodak, Vyner, Mattock, Vaulks, Ajayi, Taylor, Towell, Robertson, Manning, Williams, Smith. Subs: Price, Wood, Palmer, Proctor, Vassell, Newell, Wiles.