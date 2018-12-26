Sheffield United Team News: Chris Wilder names unchanged Blades side for Boxing Day clash against Derby County at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's Championship clash against Derby County at Bramall Lane.

Wilder's side will look to arrest a disappointing run of form against Derby in 2018, as they've picked up just one point from two meetings.

They'll be buoyed, though, by the fact that they haven't lost a Boxing Day match under Wilder - beating Oldham in 2016 and Sunderland last year.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Coutts, Clarke, Stearman, Johnson, Cranie, Washington.

Derby: Carson, Wisdom, Bryson, Tomori, Keogh, Wilson, Mount, Jozefzoon, Marriott, Bogle, Huddlestone. Subs: Roos, Waghorn, Pearce, Evans, Holmes, Nugent, Bird.