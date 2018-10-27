SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM NEWS: Chris Wilder makes two changes for visit of Wigan Athletic to Bramall Lane - Duffy, Egan out

Sheffield United made two changes to their starting line-up for this afternoon's clash with Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane.

Mark Duffy and John Egan miss out with injuries, Billy Sharp and Richard Stearman recalled to replace them.

Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn is back in the Blades' 18, on the bench, alonside Paul Coutts and George Baldock.

The Blades, who drew 1-1 with Stoke City here on Tuesday, could go back to the top of the Championship table if they beat the Latics, and results elsewhere go their way.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Stearman, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Sharp, McGoldrick, Clarke. Subs: Moore, Baldock, Woodburn, Washington, Johnson, Coutts, Cranie.

Wigan: Walton, Byrne, Robinson, Morsy, Windass, James, Roberts, Dunkley, Powell, Connolly, Burn. Subs: Vaughan, McManaman, Da Silva, Naismith, Kipre, Jones, Garner.