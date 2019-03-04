Sheffield United Team News: Chris Wilder makes THREE changes to Blades side for Sheffield Derby against Sheffield Wednesday - with a familiar face returning

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder made three changes to his side for this evening's Steel City Derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

From the win at West Brom last time out, David McGoldrick, Martin Cranie and Marvin Johnson drop out, with Gary Madine, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham back in.

For Madine it will be an emotional return to the team he once represented earlier in his career, while the returns of Basham and O'Connell return United to a more recognised back-line after suspension and injury respectively.

Keep up to date with every key moment on The Star's live blog - CLICK HERE

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Sharp, Madine. Subs: Hogan, Coutts, McGoldrick, Stearman, Duffy, Cranie, Moore.

Wednesday: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Bannan, Hutchinson, Aarons; Forestieri, Fletcher. Subs: Dawson, Fox, Pudil, Pelupessy, Matias, Boyd, Nuhiu