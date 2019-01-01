Sheffield United Team News: Chris Wilder makes one change to Blades side for Wigan, Lee Evans plays for hosts

Chris Wilder made one enforced change to his side for this afternoon’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

Martin Cranie, who recently accepted United’s offer of an extended contract, replaces the suspended Chris Basham after his red card against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Kieron Freeman takes Cranie’s place on the bench.

For the hosts, Lee Evans plays against his former club after his transfer was made permanent but Dan Burn has returned to Brighton, Gary Roberts replacing him.

Wigan: Walton, James, Kipre, Dunkley, Naismith, Gibson, Morsy (Capt), Evans, Massey, Roberts, Garner. Subs: Jones, Byrne, Vaughan, Grigg, Windass, McManaman, Connolly.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Cranie, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Freeman, Coutts, Stearman, Clarke, Washington, Johnson.