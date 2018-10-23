SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM NEWS: Blades make one change for Stoke City clash - Leon Clarke in, Billy Sharp out

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for tonight's clash with Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

Skipper and top scorer Billy Sharp drops out of the side and onto the bench, replaced by last season's leading marksman Leon Clarke.

Manager Chris Wilder named an unchanged team for the fifth successive game on Saturday when his Blades lost 2-1 at Derby County - and breaks that streak with one change tonight.

Wilder's opposite number Gary Rowett, who will watch the game from the stands after being banned by the FA, also makes one change, Saido Berahino replacing Bojan.

Blades: Henderson, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Freeman, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Clarke, McGoldrick. Subs: Sharp, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Moore, Cranie, Washington.

Stoke: Butland, Martina, Pieters, Williams, Martins Indi, Woods, Allen, Berahino, Ince, Afobe, McClean. Subs: Adam, Shawcross, Fletcher, Crouch, Bojan, Edwards, Federici.