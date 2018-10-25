Sheffield United Team News: Blades have doubts over key men ahead of Wigan clash at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have some injury issues to contend with ahead of Saturday's clash with Wigan Athletic, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

Although the Blades boss refused to reveal the identity of the players involved, it is undoubtedly an unwanted distraction ahead of the game against Paul Cook’s men as United look to get back to winning ways following defeat at Derby and the home draw with Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield Utd

“We've got a couple to assess over the next couple of days,” Wilder said.

“We’ll give them as long as possible but of course, I won't reveal names.

“I've said all along that the players who come in have to play well to stay in, and I’m delighted with dilemmas… the more the merrier, for me.

“The work that the players who aren’t playing are still putting in is outstanding, and we’ve got to keep an eye on those players to make sure they’re up to speed and ready to step in when needed.”

