Sheffield United team news: Ben Davies out, Jack Robinson in against old club Nottingham Forest?
Ben Davies is expected to miss Sheffield United’s trip to Nottingham Forest, manager Slavisa Jokanović has confirmed, after the Liverpool loanee limped off during the Blades’ defeat to Blackpool at the weekend.
Davies twice received treatment for an unspecified injury before making way before the end of the game, leaving the Blades with 10 men after making all three of their changes already.
But Jokanović believes Lys Mousset, the striker who also limped off against Blackpool, will be available.
“Ben Davies, we’re still assessing, but I don’t think he’ll be available,” Jokanović said.
“And Lys will be available. I care about all my players. We are working in the right direction and I hope I can help him [Mousset] in the future.”
If Davies does not make it, Jokanović is expected to choose between Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and a former Nottingham Forest man, Jack Robinson, to replace him in United’s back line.