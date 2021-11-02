Jack Robinson of Sheffield United signed for the Blades from Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Davies twice received treatment for an unspecified injury before making way before the end of the game, leaving the Blades with 10 men after making all three of their changes already.

But Jokanović believes Lys Mousset, the striker who also limped off against Blackpool, will be available.

“Ben Davies, we’re still assessing, but I don’t think he’ll be available,” Jokanović said.

“And Lys will be available. I care about all my players. We are working in the right direction and I hope I can help him [Mousset] in the future.”