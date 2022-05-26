Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Sheffield United’s coaching mentor and consultant, Aidy Boothroyd, has accepted a temporary position with Northern Ireland this summer.
Adam Sadler has been granted leave due to personal reasons and so the ex-England U21 manager will be brought in to help Northern Ireland prepare for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo.
After seven years in the England set-up, Boothroyd joined the Blades in January following the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Departing Blackpool midfielder to remain in EFL
Cameron Antwi, who was released by Blackpool this summer, has revealed it 'looks like' he will stay in the EFL next season and that 'it's looking good'. The midfielder joined the Seasiders academy in 2019 but failed to make a league appearance. (Lancashire Live)
2. Preston eye swoop for Tottenham prospect
Preston North End are thought to be keen on a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett. The 18-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for Spurs' senior team this season. (Football League World)
3. Barnsley show interest in League One trio
Barnsley are considering swoops for Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff as they continue to search for a new manager. Poya Asbaghi left the club following the Tykes’ relegation, six months after joining. (The 72)
4. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder
Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)