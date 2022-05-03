Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United fans will have been full of relief last night as Luton Town were thrashed 7-0 by Fulham, to dent their play-off hopes.

As a result of their goal difference taking a huge hit, the Blades have overtaken the Hatters into fifth place - but still sit on the same points.

The defeat means that United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Milwall will head into a four-way battle on the final day of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have one of the toughest opponents in Fulham, however the Cottagers already confirmed the Championship title last night and so won’t be playing for anything in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Luton will host Reading, Middlesbrough will travel to Preston and Millwall will face Bournemouth.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

Lilywhites are 'admirers' of Ipswich Town star Preston North End and Portsmouth have both reportedly shown interest in Ipswich Town striker James Norwood in recent times. The 31-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Bournemouth could sell Newcastle target Bournemouth will reportedly have to consider selling Lloyd Kelly if they fail to win promotion this season. Newcastle United have expressed interest in the defender. (Daily Mail)

Fulham approach Coventry striker Fulham have made an approach to sign Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals this season. (Football Insider)

Brighton set sights on Championship ace Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer. The 24-year-old signed a new contract until 2024 only two months ago. (Football Insider)