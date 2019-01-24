Sheffield United: Talks ongoing for new Bramall Lane contract for Blades striker David McGoldrick 

Talks are ongoing at Bramall Lane for a new contract for Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, The Star understands.

Although no timescale on the new deal has reportedly been agreed, sorting out McGoldrick’s future was identified as a priority for United’s powerbrokers after an impressive start to life in South Yorkshire.

David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The striker has scored 10 goals in the Championship since joining Chris Wilder’s side on a free transfer in the summer, after leaving Ipswich Town.

"David is doing well, really well, but he knows he's got to keep that up," Wilder said recently.

"He's scoring and that's good to see, even though it's no surprise because we all know he's an intelligent player and what he can bring.

"When you look at his record, I think you've also got to take into account the number of chances the lads are creating.

"We're delighted to have him here but, David being David, he'll be the first to tell you it's a team effort."