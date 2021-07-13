A number of recent Steelphalt Academy graduates, including Daniel Jebbison and Zak Brunt, were asked to attend last week’s training camp in Spain in order to be assessed by the Serb and his coaching staff.

Jokanovic is now set to call a strategy meeting with members of United’s development and recruitment departments, where they will attempt to plot development programmes for those regarded as potential first team players of the future. Although some will remain at Bramall Lane and work with Jokanovic next term, others will be placed with club’s lower down the EFL pyramid in order to gain experience.

“It is still very early days,” said Jokanovic, who officially took charge only four days before United established their base in Estepona. “But there are always young players who can come through. Age is not important. I don’t look at that. Personality? Yes, I do.”

Femi Seriki made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United last season: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Jebbison and Iliman Ndiaye, who both featured in Saturday’s friendly against Europa Point, will be hopeful of being handed opportunities to aid United’s push for promotion after being relegated from the Premier League last term. George Broadbent, who finished the previous campaign on loan with sister-club Beerschot, also took part while Femi Serki caught the eye after being introduced at half-time.