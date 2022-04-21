Mauriss, who made his fortune in the financial and credit card sector before diversifying into media and PR, expressed admiration for how fellow countrymen John W Henry and Thomas C Werner helped harness the potential of Liverpool’s academy following their takeover at Anfield after submitting an offer for Newcastle two years ago.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson apparently with the authority to brief on his behalf outlined how Mauriss also wanted to turn the North-East club, which was later bought by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, into a global brand.

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United chief executive Steve Bettis: Darren Staples/Sportimage

Although United are now competing at Championship level again after being relegated last term, their two seasons in the top-flight helped introduce them to a new worldwide audience. That, combined with the fact they have also been responsible for developing the likes of Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Phil Jagielka since turbo-charging their home-grown talent programme, has made them an attractive proposition for Mauriss.

Despite the best efforts of staff at Bramall Lane, United have yet to truly exploit the opportunities their enhanced standing within the game offers with former managers Chris Wilder and Slavisa Jokanovic both expressing frustration at what they perceived was a lack of investment in the first team squad and facilities.

Although these complaints were disputed by Prince Abdullah and his board at the time, Jokanovic’s replacement Paul Heckingbottom has also acknowledged their training ground requires upgrading whilst appearing to suggest he has yet to receive a recruitment budget for next term. However the 44-year-old, whose side are sixth in the table and on course to qualify for the play-offs with three matches remaining, has approached those issues in a less confrontational way than his predecessor; preferring to ensure the narrative surrounding United’s first team squad revolves around footballing rather than political matters.

Speaking ahead of Sarurday’s meeting with Cardiff City, Heckingbottom maintained he is unaware of any developments surrounding a possible takeover by either Mauriss or another interested party. But he did tell The Star he hoped Prince Abdullah’s representatives would keep him abreast of any issues which would influence the working environment of both himself and his coaching staff.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) could be poised to sell Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Having helped build ClearTV - which operates a portfolio of broadcast platforms for targeted audiences - into an industry leader, Mauriss is thought to be convinced he can build United’s brand.

The fact they boast the biggest average attendance in the division, will not have gone unnoticed by his advisors and provides them with plenty of scope should he gain control.