Nigerian businessman not giving up on hopes of taking over Blades despite deal dragging on

Dozy Mmobuosi is still refusing to call time on his £150m bid to take control of Premier League-bound Sheffield United, insisting negotiations over the last week have reached “a conclusion” and his differences with Blades owner Prince Abdullah have been resolved.

The Nigerian businessman first struck an agreement to succeed the Prince at the helm of the Blades late last year, but has so far been able to complete the deal amid scrutiny from the English Football League to ensure he passes their owners’ and directors’ test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides grew increasingly frustrated with the other as the process dragged on and Mmobuosi’s prospects of taking over United appeared bleak when the Prince used his last media interview to concede that the deal looked “unlikely”. Mmobuosi responded with a statement insisting that his hopes were not dead, reminding that he has already paid £8.85m into the Blades’ umbrella company United World as a sign of his commitment to the club.

The sides are understood to have agreed a price of £115m for the Blades, rising to £150m after promotion, but the Prince began to explore other avenues after Mmobuosi’s exclusivity period expired – with a group of investors from the Silicon Valley district amongst the parties to have made contact over a possible takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just like any other transaction, things can happen,” said Mmobuosi on Nigerian outlet Arise News earlier this week. “But in the last week, we have been talking and we’ve come to a conclusion now and the deal is ongoing.

“This transaction started in December of last year and I made commitments and substantial deposits that made sure the club survived that very turbulent season.

“Now they’re in the Premier League nothing stops me from taking over the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his relationship with Prince Abdullah, who remains open to selling the Blades despite their place in the Premier League, Mmobuosi added: “There is always a personal dimension to every transaction and we had disagreements.

“But as we speak, everything is under control and we’ve been able to settle our differences. He’s as human as any other person, and so am I.”

Mmobuosi, who rejected the suggestion that he is being submitted to extra scrutiny by the EFL due to racism, added: “Beyond doing this for the wonderful people of Sheffield and of course the fans of Sheffield United FC, I am also doing it for the black race and for Nigerians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let there be some good news coming out of our country. I believe there are professionals in the EFL and of course now the Premier League [and] I do not expect that racism would be an issue.

“Ye they have asked me for more than any other person would be required to provide but I’m now in the process of providing that and proving that a Nigerian should be able to do this.”

Amid the backdrop of takeover speculation, Paul Heckingbottom and his staff are busy planning for the new season while many of United’s promotion-winning stars continue their celebrations in Las Vegas. Heckingbottom was due to fly to Geneva earlier this week to meet senior members of the United World hierarchy.

I don’t take no for an answer and I’m going to just keep pushing until I get it. Dozy Mmobuosi

Asked how he would feel if his bid for the Blades failed completely, Mmobuosi said: “I’ll continue to seek opportunities everywhere but I do not expect it to fail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to stay on until both parties think it’s irredeemable. I don’t take no for an answer and I’m going to just keep pushing until I get it.