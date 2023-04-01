Mmobuosi discussed his bid for the Blades again on a Tingo investors’ call

Would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has shared his hope for "positive news very soon" on his takeover bid for the Blades, after the most recent financial results for his Tingo company were revealed yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nigerian businessman's bid for control of the Blades continues to be scrutinised by the English Football League, who will not sign off on a change of ownership until they are satisfied Mmobuosi meets their beefed-up criteria for suitable owners of English clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mmobuosi, who recently met with the EFL to discuss his takeover in a bid to iron-out any issues, is also thought to have held further talks with United's current owner Prince Abdullah as he attempts to follow through on his offer, thought to be worth in the region of £115m, and take control of the Blades.

Tingo Inc., the company formed by Mmobuosi, yesterday reported “pro forma consolidated revenues” of $1.15 billion while the document, composed following an audit by a team from the US branch of Deloitte, include cash balances of $550m across the entire network of firms which operate under the Tingo banner - including Mmobuosi's mobile and food companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, speaking on an investor call which coincided with the results, Mmobuosi was asked for an update on his takeover bid, and the motivations behind wanting to take over United. "I’m not sure if this is the right forum to discuss football matters," he admitted. "but let’s say that I’ve always had passion for football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you may be aware from my involvement in football in my home country, Nigeria, where I support grassroots football. I’m fortunate to be in a position to buy a major football club here in England and a team such as Sheffield United, with all its history.

"I have a desire to be the first block person to own a Premier League football club. I believe of course that Sheffield United will be promoted to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in addition I believe the ownership of Sheffield United will bring significant advantages to the Tingo group, as Nigerians and the whole continent of Africa gain more awareness of all the Tingo brands through their love of English football."

"In terms of process with the EFL," Mmobuosi added, "I hope to be in a position to announce positive news very soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad