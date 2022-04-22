Despite insisting the issue must not become a distraction as his squad chases promotion back to the Premier League, the 44-year-old confirmed he expected to be made aware of anything which could affect his position and plans at Bramall Lane.

Asked for his response to reports that Prince Abdullah has been approached by several different parties interested in buying United, with former Newcastle chief Mike Ashley another name being linked, Heckingbottom told The Star: “People will tell me when I need to know. It’s none of my business.

“Would I want to know? Yes. But if it gives me a distraction then it would be the wrong thing.

“There’s loads of ifs and buts. But I do need to know about (budgets) next season and facilities. If it’s a takeover, it affects those things. Right now, I'm just focused on the next game."

With three matches remaining on their regular season schedule, United are sixth in the table and on course to qualify for the play-offs ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City.

Appointed November when United were languishing in 16th position, Heckingbottom has successful steered them into promotion contention despite grappling with a number of issues including an unprecedented number of injuries and series of contractual negotiations between the board and several key names including captain Billy Sharp and defender Chris Basham.

Both men have revealed their agents have met with representatives of United's hierarchy in recent weeks, with Ben Osborn, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick also set to become free agents at the end of the campaign.