Sheffield United take drastic step to protect staff amid anticipated anti-social behaviour in Sheffield amid growing unrest across country

Sheffield United have taken the drastic step of closing all areas of their Bramall Lane stadium “in anticipation of anti-social behaviour planned in the city” amid the threat of violent protests in the city. A sense of growing unrest across the country, sparked by protests against immigration, has provoked some shocking violence, including shops being looted and set on fire.

Sheffield has so far escaped that level of chaos but a further gathering is understood to have been planned in the city centre this afternoon, with United issuing a statement confirming that “all areas of Bramall Lane will close [today] at 1pm in anticipation of anti-social behaviour planned in the city.”

A club statement added: “Sheffield United places Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) at the heart of our culture and believe racism has no place in Sheffield or anywhere. We encourage Blades fans to stand together, united, in these difficult times.”

Just over the border in Rotherham, a riot outside a Holiday Inn Express hotel that houses asylum seekers was attended by over 700 people, with more than 50 police officers injured and extenstive damage caused to the hotel.

In a statement last night, South Yorkshire Police said it was “aware of potential events across South Yorkshire,” with a number of Sheffield city-centre businesses taking the decision to close their premises today to avoid any potential issues. An increased number of police officers have been deployed to the streets of Sheffield and Rotherham today.

At the weekend a small number of anti-immigration protesters also gathered close to Sheffield City Hall but were met by a larger anti-fascist demonstration.