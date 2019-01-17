Sheffield United: Swansea City’s problems highlight why it is so important for clubs to have their own footballing identity

There was a moment, once the conversation had turned towards Saturday’s opponents Swansea City and the importance of identity, when Chris Wilder could have sounded like some backstreet shrink in an Eighties B movie telling their clients to find themselves.

But, avoiding the pitfalls and tired old cliches, Sheffield United's manager explained why there is a direct correlation between clubs who stay true to their character and footballing success.

It is a subject Wilder first approached after being appointed and has tackled on numerous occasions since. But the visit to South Wales, where his opposite number Graham Potter is rebuilding a model constructed by Roberto Martinez, embellished by Brendan Rodgers and then used by Michael Laudrup to deliver the Capital One Cup, provided him with another opportunity to outline why United must stay true to their personality and principles.

"I think it's important," Wilder said, during this morning’s media conference at the Steelphalt Academy. “Every club wants that; an identity and something they're about.

"We had it in the past and maybe lost it, then hopefully reconnected and got it back.

"Whatever identity you have, I think it's good to have one. Yes, there's different ways of going about things and different ways of winning football matches but if you don't stand for something, as it were, then I think it's quite easy to get confused and lost."

Graham Potter before August's match at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite introducing a pioneering system involving over-lapping centre-halves combined with attacking wing-backs, the hallmarks of Wilder's side are humility, commitment and hard work; qualities he believes are synonymous with both the South Yorkshire region and the greatest teams in United's long history.

Potter embarked upon a similar process after taking charge of City during the close season, accepting the mission of restoring belief at a club which, after a losing its way following a series of managerial changes, had just been relegated from the Premier League.

That lack of any reference points – Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley and Paul Clement all employed different strategies – undoubtedly contributed to City’s decline.

"It’s about trying to build an identity that people can be proud of and can connect with," Potter said after being unveiled. "It’s not just about what happens on the pitch, but also getting that feeling of pride, togetherness and connectivity with the local community."

The trip to the Liberty Stadium will see United, now second in the table, attempt to avenge their defeat by City on the opening weekend of the Championship campaign. George Baldock edged Wilder's squad in front before goals from Oliver McBurnie and Yan Dhanda saw Potter's men take the points.

Although City are 13th, Wilder suspects they are likely to emerge as serious contenders once the former Östersund chief's methods take effect. Potter led his previous club from the fourth to the third tier of Swedish football.

"They (Swansea) certainly did have that identity, winning the EFL Cup and doing well in the league," Wilder said. "Then, maybe an appointment doesn't go the right way and a few signings don't go the right way.

"Then it's about arresting it and getting it back. They will, they're a good club, a powerful club in the division, with good players."