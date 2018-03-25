Sheffield United sussed out? No chance, says Wilder

Chris Wilder has dismissed suggestions that rival clubs have figured-out how to combat Sheffield United’s tactics after insisting they remain in control of their own destiny.

United are preparing for Friday’s visit to Brentford only two points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough with eight matches remaining, despite winning only one of their last four games.

But Wilder, whose attacking philosophy was credited with United’s impressive start to the Championship season, remains unconvinced by claims they no longer possess the element of surprise.

“We’ve not been ‘sussed-out’, that’s nonsense,” he said. “We’ve played well against some of the top teams, some of the division’s in-form teams, which doesn’t suggest that’s the case does it?

“On the flip side, if you don’t play well, if you can’t pass it from ‘a’ to ‘b’ then that’s not tactics.

“The preparation from the staff and the players, the desire of us all, is always the same. Individually and collectively, that’s been the case all the way through.”

United, who host Cardiff City three days after their outing in London, have thrust themselves into contention for back to back promotions by utilising the same expansive approach which delivered the League One title last term. With Lee Evans representing Wales in China, Wilder and his staff will delay finalising their masterplan for the visit to Griffin Park until the midfielder’s return from the Far East.

Insisting his players are mentally equipped to cope with another promotion push, Wilder said: “Every game is great. The games just keep rolling, from one big game into another.

“The atmosphere is great and the players are playing fearless football which I’m delighted with. That’s what we want; football without fear. That approach and enjoyment. I think we are quite a dangerous team to play against.”

“We’re just enjoying everything that this season is about.”