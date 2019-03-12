Sheffield United: Suspension blow for Blades as striker Gary Madine is sent off against Brentford, misses crunch promotion clash against Leeds United

Sheffield United striker Gary Madine will miss Saturday’s crunch promotion clash at Leeds United after being sent off tonight against Brentford at Bramall Lane.

The striker saw red in the first half of the game, with United leading 1-0 thanks to Oliver Norwood’s earlier penalty, for a lunge at Brentford’s Ezri Konza in front of the away dug out.

Gary Madine of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Konza was sent sprawling and referee Tony Harrington reached for the red, meaning Madine will miss United’s clashes against Leeds, Bristol City and Preston North End as the race for Premier League promotion reaches its final straight.