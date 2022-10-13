Kevin Friend, the former Premier League referee who now oversees match officials in the EFL, is set to discuss the matter with the United manager ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackpool after being presented with data revealing the extent of the problem.

Heckingbottom told The Star that Friend agreed to make the journey after being informed he would be publicly discussing it with journalists during his latest pre-match media conference; something the 44-year-old views as an “extremely” positive step.

But Heckingbottom also wants his club’s fans to highlight any deliberate delaying tactics, which he believes are becoming increasingly prevalent at Bramall Lane - where United face Michael Appleton’s side.

“They (the supporters) have got a big part to play in helping to stop this happening too,” said Heckingbottom, who commissioned a report on the subject following United’s recent defeat by Queens Park Rangers. “They can help draw people’s attention to it, whenever it happens. And why shouldn’t they? Because they are the ones who are getting short-changed.”

United’s analysts revealed Wes Foderingham took an average of six seconds over every goal kick he received during the meeting with Rangers, compared to the 30 seconds required by his counterpart Seny Dieng. The ball was in play for only 59 out of the regulation 90 minutes when other stoppages were taken into consideration, with United in possession for only 37 of those. That compared to 60 and 35 when Birmingham City secured a draw in South Yorkshire three days earlier.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) wants to rid the game of time-wasting : Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After losing at Stoke City last weekend, United enter their meeting with Blackpool hoping to end a run of three outings without a win. However, they remain above second-placed Norwich City on goal difference.

With no midweek fixture sandwiched into United’s schedule, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve enjoyed this week more. It’s a purely selfish thing. There’s things we’ve been able to work on and take a look at. It’s been nice to be able to spend this time with them.”

