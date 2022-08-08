Sheffield United supporters show off new shirts at Millwall game - Can you spot yourself?

The new Errea effort could be seen around Bramall Lane as United went on to beat Millwall that afternoon, with early goals from star duo Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge proving the difference as Paul Heckingbottom’s men got up and running for the season.

It could have been more comfortable at the break as Ollie Norwood saw his first-half penalty saved well by Milwall goalkeeper Bartosz Białkowski, but it was still a deserved victory for the Blades as they bounced back well from their opening-day defeat away at Watford earlier in the week

Almost 28,000 supporters packed into Bramall Lane for the first home game of the season and as ever, our photographers had their cameras ready to capture that matchday excitement. Can you spot yourself in their photographs?

