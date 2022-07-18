Sheffield United supporter Matt Fitzpatrick shows off US Open trophy to Blades stars

Diehard Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick has visited the Blades’ training ground to show off the US Open trophy he won last month.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:38 pm
Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the U.S. Open Championship trophy (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the U.S. Open Championship trophy (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick, a boyhood Blade who handed out United shirts to fans at the Phoenix Open earlier this year, won his first major championship with a one-shot victory at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts – where he also won the US Amateur in 2013.

Several golf fans in the United set-up, including Billy Sharp and boss Paul Heckingbottom, tweeted their congratulations to Fitzpatrick, who enjoyed a day’s training with the Blades during Nigel Adkins’ time in charge and watches his boyhood team at Bramall Lane whenever his golf schedule allows.

Blades skipper Sharp breaks silence on "cowardly" attack by Forest fan

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

And Sharp tweeted a photo today of Fitzpatrick at United’s Shirecliffe training base, posing with his trophy and United stars.

Fitzpatrick also carries the Blades colours on his golf bag, and United hope to welcome him when the new season kicks off so he can parade his trophy to fellow supporters.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesPaul HeckingbottomBilly SharpChris Holt