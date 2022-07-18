Sheffield United supporter Matt Fitzpatrick shows off US Open trophy to Blades stars

Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the U.S. Open Championship trophy (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick, a boyhood Blade who handed out United shirts to fans at the Phoenix Open earlier this year, won his first major championship with a one-shot victory at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts – where he also won the US Amateur in 2013.

Several golf fans in the United set-up, including Billy Sharp and boss Paul Heckingbottom, tweeted their congratulations to Fitzpatrick, who enjoyed a day’s training with the Blades during Nigel Adkins’ time in charge and watches his boyhood team at Bramall Lane whenever his golf schedule allows.

And Sharp tweeted a photo today of Fitzpatrick at United’s Shirecliffe training base, posing with his trophy and United stars.