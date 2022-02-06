The Blades haven’t lost a league match since the calendar flipped into the new year, although Sweetman-Kirk twice had to equalise to keep that streak going, while also blazing her 12th-minute penalty wide.

Abbey Joice and Holley Manders had put Sunderland ahead on ten and 66 minutes respectively before the Blades sharp-shooter pegged them back, doing so for the second time with just 15 minutes remaining.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk of Sheffield United scored twice at Sunderland but missed a penalty: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

It was Sunderland who struck first in the north-east, as some clever build-up play enabled Joice to slot in from close range with just ten minutes on the clock.

Almost immediately, Sheffield United had a golden opportunity to equalise when Charley Docherty’s cross was handled in the box but Sweetman-Kirk put her penalty wide of the post.

The 31-year-old made amends on 24 minutes however, as Alethea Paul slipped Georgia Walters away down the left and she fed the striker to finish first time past Allison Cowling.

The visitors pushed for a second goal before the break as Bex Rayner volleyed wide and Cowling had to react smartly to push away Maddy Cusack’s in-swinging free-kick.

They continued their pressure in the second half as Cowling brilliantly saved from Sweetman-Kirk, who then hit the crossbar with her follow-up, but Sunderland took the lead against the run of play on 66 minutes.

Emily Scarr’s cross was met by Manders, who saw her first shot saved by Fran Kitching but smashed the rebound into the net.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Blades got back on level terms for a second time as the home defence failed to deal with a Lucy Watson free-kick and Sweetman-Kirk was on hand to tap home.

Sheffield United then showed more urgency in pursuit of a winning goal but failed to create any meaningful chances as the spoils were shared to leave both sides entrenched in mid-table.