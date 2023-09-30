Sheffield United have suffered another injury blow after John Egan limped off in their game against West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon. The Blades skipper had only just returned to the side after a knee and ankle issue kept him out at Spurs recently.

Egan picked up the issue after jumping to attack a corner in the second half, and stayed down holding his right leg. After attention from the physios he limped off gingerly, supported by physio Ryan Flanagan, and went straight down the tunnel for further assessment and treatment.

