Sheffield United suffer further injury blow as key man limps off v West Ham United
Blades suffer another injury blow at London Stadium
Sheffield United have suffered another injury blow after John Egan limped off in their game against West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon. The Blades skipper had only just returned to the side after a knee and ankle issue kept him out at Spurs recently.
Egan picked up the issue after jumping to attack a corner in the second half, and stayed down holding his right leg. After attention from the physios he limped off gingerly, supported by physio Ryan Flanagan, and went straight down the tunnel for further assessment and treatment.
Egan was replaced by fellow defender and vice-skipper Chris Basham, who could now step in at Fulham next weekend from the start if Egan’s injury is serious enough to keep him out of that trip to Craven Cottage. That is United’s last game before the international break, potentially allowing Egan further time to heal if he doesn’t go away with the Republic of Ireland squad.