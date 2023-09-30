News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Sheffield United suffer further injury blow as key man limps off v West Ham United

Blades suffer another injury blow at London Stadium

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Sheffield United have suffered another injury blow after John Egan limped off in their game against West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon. The Blades skipper had only just returned to the side after a knee and ankle issue kept him out at Spurs recently.

Egan picked up the issue after jumping to attack a corner in the second half, and stayed down holding his right leg. After attention from the physios he limped off gingerly, supported by physio Ryan Flanagan, and went straight down the tunnel for further assessment and treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Egan was replaced by fellow defender and vice-skipper Chris Basham, who could now step in at Fulham next weekend from the start if Egan’s injury is serious enough to keep him out of that trip to Craven Cottage. That is United’s last game before the international break, potentially allowing Egan further time to heal if he doesn’t go away with the Republic of Ireland squad.