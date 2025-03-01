Fresh injury blow for Sheffield United while Gus Hamer returns for QPR clash

Sheffield United suffered a fresh injury blow on the eve of today’s Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers, despite welcoming Gus Hamer back into the side from the start. The forward was only fit enough to make the bench for Monday’s defeat to Leeds but returns to the side in place of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Hamza Choudhury also starts at right-back in place of the injured Harry Clarke while Tom Davies is absent from the matchday squad after picking up a calf strain in training. Boss Chris Wilder’s options are boosted again by the return of Adam Davies, Andre Brooks and Femi Seriki on the bench.

Blades: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Brereton Diaz, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Cannon, Brooks, Seriki.

Jimmy Dunne, the former Blades transfer target who saw a bid from United in the winter transfer window rejected by QPR, starts for the home side alongside the experienced duo of Jack Colback and Steve Cook, and mercurial forward Ilias Chair.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Colback, Cook, Chair, Frey, Edwards, Morgan, Paal, Varane,, Min-Hyeok. Subs: Walsh, Dembele, Smyth, Saito, Fox, Morrison, Ashby, Andersen, Lloyd.