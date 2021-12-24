Sheffield United strikers return to training after Covid-19 isolation ahead of Hull City clash

The pair were absent from the Blades teamsheet for the game against Fulham on Monday evening, with boss Paul Heckingbottom tight-lipped about whether they would be available for Boxing Day’s trip to Preston North End.

In the end, that didn’t matter as the game was postponed, owing to a number of positive coronavirus cases in the Preston camp leaving boss Ryan Lowe unable to field a side because of a number of existing injuries.

But McBurnie and McGoldrick may be involved against Hull City next week, after returning to United’s academy on Christmas Eve for training. Both were given a training plan to follow at home during isolation and will be assessed before a decision is taken on their involvement against Hull at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.