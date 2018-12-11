Sheffield United: Striker steps up treatment in battle to be declared fit for West Bromwich Albion clash

Leon Clarke is undergoing an intensive course of treatment as Sheffield United battle to ensure the centre-forward if available for selection against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Clarke, United's leading goalscorer last season, missed the victory over Reading after aggravating an old injury during the win at Brentford last month.

Although Chris Wilder had suggested he might recover in time for the visit to Berkshire, he acknowledged the meeting with Darren Moore's side was always a more realistic target given the nature of Clarke's complaint.

Despite failing to confirm exactly what the 33-year-old is suffering from, Wilder indicated it was not the hip complaint which had placed his involvement at Griffin Park in doubt.

Born in the Midlands and having twice represented Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in his career, Clarke will be desperate to face his former club's Black Country rivals.

However, with only three senior strikers definitely at his disposal, it is unlikely Wilder will again allow Clarke to feature unless United's medical staff provide him with a clean bill of health.

Speaking after the trip to west London, Wilder revealed Clarke had "put his hand up" to "help the lads out" despite concerns about his fitness.

Leon Clarke missed the trip to Reading: David Klein/Sportimage