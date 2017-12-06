Sheffield United: Striker set to bolster The Blades attacking options

Ched Evans could be declared available for selection over the Christmas period, Sheffield United believe, after making good progress in his recovery from injury.

The centre-forward underwent surgery earlier this season to cure a long-standing ankle problem and, although club officials have yet to provide a detailed update on his condition, Evans is understood to have impressed Bramall Lane’s fitness staff behind the scenes.

Although there is a possibility Evans might receive the green light to play before Boxing Day’s game against Sunderland, next month’s FA Cup visit to Ipswich Town is a more likely comeback date as manager Chris Wilder looks to avoid a repeat of the problems which hampered the 28-year-old following his summer move from Chesterfield.

United could also use the third round tie to give youngsters including Tyler Smith and Regan Slater first team experience after the latter travelled with the senior squad to Millwall last weekend.