Sheffield United: Striker Oli McBurnie tipped to face Huddersfield Town after surgery

McBurnie is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a hernia in London tomorrow, with the procedure being timed to coincide with the start of a month-long shutdown across the top two tiers of English football to accommodate the tournament in Qatar.

After facing Cardiff City yesterday, United return to action when Huddersfield Town make the short journey to South Yorkshire on December 10. Having entered the final round of games before the pause in the fixture programme as the division’s joint-leading goalscorer, McBurnie recovery is expected to have a major bearing on results over the Christmas and New Year period, with Heckingbottom’s men hoping to build upon their encouraging start to the season.

McBurnie’s partnership with Iliman Ndiaye is the most prolific in the competition and Heckingbottom told The Star: “Oli should be ready. That’s what we’ve been told and that’s what we’re hoping for, obviously. He’s deliberately been booked in now, to give himself the best possible chance of being back and ready.”

McBurnie is among a number of United players set to receive treatment for a variety of different complaints ahead of the clash with Town. Defenders Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, together with midfielders Sander Berge and Ismaila Coulibaly, are all making progress in their respective fitness battles. However Heckingbottom, who has also suggested Lowe could face the visitors from West Yorkshire, will be without Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster for the foreseeable future.

Oliver McBurnie (left) undergoes hernia surgery on Monday on London: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

