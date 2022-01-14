Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset branded ‘immature’ after being ordered to lose weight
Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has been branded ‘immature’ after being ordered to lose weight by Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:51 pm
Heckingbottom revealed he has told the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is in the final year of his contract, he will not be considered for selection until he’s in better shape.
Following the revelation, the issue of Mousset’s professionalism was discussed in this week’s episode of The Star Blades, a weekly Sheffield United podcast brought to you by The Star.
