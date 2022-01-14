Heckingbottom revealed he has told the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is in the final year of his contract, he will not be considered for selection until he’s in better shape.

Following the revelation, the issue of Mousset’s professionalism was discussed in this week’s episode of The Star Blades, a weekly Sheffield United podcast brought to you by The Star.

Watch HERE or wherever you get your podcasts.