Sheffield United: Striker James Hanson leaves Bramall Lane on loan

Sheffield United striker James Hanson has this evening joined Bury on loan for the rest of the season.

The striker played 15 times for United since arriving from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee in January 2017, and helping them win the League One title.

He has made just two appearances this term. Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "James hasn't played much football this season and needs to go out and play some games.

"I've got to look after James, he knows it's a good move for him and I've also got to make sure we're in the best possible position to move for our targets when they become available."

Hanson added: “I'm looking forward to getting going and playing some games. I had a number of other offers but I was really excited by this challenge. Looking at the squad here there are so many good individual players and I'm looking forward to working with Chris Lucketti.

“I'm here to play some games and have a really good go and I can't wait to get going. Plymouth on Saturday that will be a tough game, but we have to go there and have a good go and see what happens.”