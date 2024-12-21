Sheffield United striker makes Cardiff City reunion as strength in depth highlights January transfer need
Sheffield United confirmed team news v Cardiff City
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s trip to Cardiff City, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza still missing from the side. Kieffer Moore starts on his return to his former side, with Ryan One dropping to the bench.
Jamie Shackleton is missing from the matchday squad completely with Louie Marsh promoted to the bench in his absence alongside fellow youngsters One, Jamal Baptiste, Andre Brooks and Billy Blacker - once again highlighting the paucity of options at Chris Wilder’s disposal ahead of the opening of a vital January transfer window.
