Sheffield United confirmed team news v Cardiff City

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s trip to Cardiff City, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza still missing from the side. Kieffer Moore starts on his return to his former side, with Ryan One dropping to the bench.