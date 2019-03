Conor Washington has edged closer to starting Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia tomorrow.

The Sheffield United centre-forward could be poised to spearhead his country's attack after fellow striker Will Grigg was ruled out of the meeting with Martin Reim's side and Sunday’s visit of Belarus.

Griggs' withdrawal means Washington is now one of the most experienced attacking options at manager Michael O'Neill's disposal, alongside Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce.