Sheffield United: Striker David McGoldrick signs new Blades deal

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has today signed a contract extension which commits him to the club until the summer of 2021.

The 31-year-old was picked up last summer by Blades boss Chris Wilder after being released by Ipswich Town.

The forward has become a fan favourite at Bramall Lane this season, scoring 10 goals so far this campaign.

McGoldrick started his career at Notts County and has gone on to play for a host of clubs including Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday.

His first Sheffield United goal came when he scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory over Preston North End at Bramall Lane last September.